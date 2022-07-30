Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.74-$2.89 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.59. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Portland General Electric also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.74-2.89 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Portland General Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Mizuho cut Portland General Electric from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on Portland General Electric from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Portland General Electric in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an underperform rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Portland General Electric from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.80.

Portland General Electric Stock Down 0.2 %

Portland General Electric stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.34. The stock had a trading volume of 993,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,096. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.85. Portland General Electric has a 1-year low of $45.02 and a 1-year high of $57.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.32. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $591.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Portland General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th will be given a $0.4525 dividend. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.02%.

Insider Activity at Portland General Electric

In related news, Director Dawn L. Farrell purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.52 per share, with a total value of $194,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,499.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 359.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Portland General Electric by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Portland General Electric by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

