Porvair (LON:PRV) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $577.92

Shares of Porvair plc (LON:PRV – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 577.92 ($6.96) and traded as high as GBX 580 ($6.99). Porvair shares last traded at GBX 580 ($6.99), with a volume of 3,121 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Porvair in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 577.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 618.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.60, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of £259.66 million and a P/E ratio of 2,161.54.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a GBX 1.90 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. Porvair’s payout ratio is 19.62%.

In related news, insider Ben Stocks sold 2,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 625 ($7.53), for a total value of £17,212.50 ($20,737.95).

Porvair plc, a filtration and environmental technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells filtration and separation equipment primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for aerospace, energy, and industrial applications.

