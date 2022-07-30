PRCY Coin Price Tops $0.12 on Top Exchanges (PRCY)

PRCY Coin (PRCY) traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. During the last seven days, PRCY Coin has traded 25.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PRCY Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000395 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PRCY Coin has a total market cap of $1.05 million and $146,843.00 worth of PRCY Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004181 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.05 or 0.00602099 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001632 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002219 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00015199 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00034987 BTC.
PRCY Coin’s total supply is 60,734,889 coins and its circulating supply is 8,479,255 coins. The Reddit community for PRCY Coin is https://reddit.com/r/PRCYCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PRCY Coin’s official Twitter account is @prcycoin.
