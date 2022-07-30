Primecoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.70 Million (XPM)

Primecoin (XPM) traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 30th. Primecoin has a total market cap of $1.70 million and $1,399.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Primecoin has traded 35.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Primecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0407 or 0.00000170 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Primecoin alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00006812 BTC.

Monopoly Millionaire Control (MMC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Primecoin Profile

Primecoin (XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 41,617,818 coins. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io.

Buying and Selling Primecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Primecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.