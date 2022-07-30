Project Pai Price Hits $0.0013 (PAI)

Project Pai (PAI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. Project Pai has a market cap of $2.03 million and approximately $231.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Project Pai coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Project Pai has traded down 4.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004216 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00063102 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00015115 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000021 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Project Pai Coin Profile

Project Pai (CRYPTO:PAI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,811,028,140 coins and its circulating supply is 1,607,937,339 coins. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here. Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai. Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com.

Buying and Selling Project Pai

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

