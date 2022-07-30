Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the bank on Friday, August 26th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th.

Provident Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 10.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Provident Bancorp to earn $1.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.5%.

Provident Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of PVBC stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.14. 18,359 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,667. The firm has a market cap of $269.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.06. Provident Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.60 and a twelve month high of $20.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Provident Bancorp

Provident Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PVBC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. Analysts forecast that Provident Bancorp will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PVBC. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Provident Bancorp by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Provident Bancorp by 11.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,082 shares of the bank’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Provident Bancorp by 14.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,244,000 after buying an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Provident Bancorp by 16.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 158,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,572,000 after buying an additional 22,035 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Provident Bancorp by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 245,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,981,000 after buying an additional 6,907 shares during the period. 57.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Provident Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

