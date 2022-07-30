Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:PROV)

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th.

Provident Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 55.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Provident Financial Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PROV traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.70. The company had a trading volume of 78,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,972. The stock has a market cap of $107.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.55. Provident Financial has a one year low of $13.76 and a one year high of $17.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Provident Financial ( NASDAQ:PROV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 million. Provident Financial had a net margin of 25.79% and a return on equity of 7.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Provident Financial stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 352,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,604 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 4.83% of Provident Financial worth $5,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 60.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Provident Financial to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Provident Financial in a research note on Sunday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Provident Financial

(Get Rating)

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

