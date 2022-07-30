Public Mint Price Reaches $0.0219 (MINT)

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. Over the last week, Public Mint has traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Public Mint coin can now be purchased for about $0.0219 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Public Mint has a market cap of $2.28 million and approximately $4,452.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00037286 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00006847 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 36.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Etherconnect (ECC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Public Mint Coin Profile

MINT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,994,897 coins. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint.

Public Mint Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Public Mint should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Public Mint using one of the exchanges listed above.

