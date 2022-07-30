PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Price Target Raised to $46.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $73.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $51.00 to $49.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup to $51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PulteGroup from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $51.21.

Shares of PHM opened at $43.62 on Wednesday. PulteGroup has a 52-week low of $35.03 and a 52-week high of $58.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.16. The stock has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.33.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PulteGroup will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.35%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, First Command Bank boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

