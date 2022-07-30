Quantum Computing (OTCMKTS:QUBT) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Shares of Quantum Computing, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUBT – Get Rating) traded up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.18 and last traded at $3.15. 150,229 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 243,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.09.

Quantum Computing Trading Down 2.5 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quantum Computing

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QUBT. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Quantum Computing by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 6,532 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Quantum Computing during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Quantum Computing during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Quantum Computing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 6.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quantum Computing Company Profile

Quantum Computing, Inc focuses on providing software tools and applications for quantum computers in Virginia. The company offers Qatalyst, a quantum application accelerator that enables developers to create and execute quantum-ready applications on conventional computers, while being ready to run on quantum computers as well as provides multiple quantum processing units including DWave, Rigetti, and IonQ.

