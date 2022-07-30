Quark Tops One Day Trading Volume of $79,154.00 (QRK)

Quark (QRK) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 30th. Quark has a total market capitalization of $975,179.93 and approximately $79,154.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Quark has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Quark coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00006812 BTC.

Monopoly Millionaire Control (MMC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Quark Profile

Quark (CRYPTO:QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 280,809,205 coins. The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc. The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info.

Quark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

