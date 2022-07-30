Quisitive Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:QUISF) Shares Up 3.2%

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF – Get Rating) shot up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.50 and last traded at $0.50. 13,107 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 22,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QUISF. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$2.20 to C$1.70 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$2.60 to C$2.20 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

Quisitive Technology Solutions Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.61.

About Quisitive Technology Solutions

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. It offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics business applications, and Microsoft O365; CRG emPerform, an employee performance management software for small and medium sized business; and LedgerPay, a payment processing platform, as well as business solutions from other technology partners that are related to the Microsoft platform.

Further Reading

