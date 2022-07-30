Raiden Network Token (RDN) Reaches Market Cap of $4.42 Million

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 30th. Raiden Network Token has a market capitalization of $4.42 million and $30,189.00 worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Raiden Network Token has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Raiden Network Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0662 or 0.00000270 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Raiden Network Token alerts:

TDEX Token (TT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00007397 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00009667 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.57 or 0.00250953 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000122 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000222 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Raiden Network Token

RDN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,793,931 coins. The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network. Raiden Network Token’s official message board is www.medium.com/@raiden_network. The official website for Raiden Network Token is raiden.network.

Buying and Selling Raiden Network Token

According to CryptoCompare, “The Raiden Network is an off-chain scaling solution, enabling near-instant, low-fee and scalable payments. It’s complementary to the Ethereum blockchain and works with any ERC20 compatible token. The Raiden project is work in progress. Its goal is to research state channel technology, define protocols and develop reference implementations. The Raiden Network is an infrastructure layer on top of the Ethereum blockchain. While the basic idea is simple, the underlying protocol is quite complex and the implementation non-trivial. Nonetheless the technicalities can be abstracted away, such that developers can interface with a rather simple API to build scalable decentralized applications based on the Raiden Network. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raiden Network Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raiden Network Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raiden Network Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Raiden Network Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raiden Network Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.