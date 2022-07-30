Rally Price Up 7.8% Over Last Week (RLY)

Rally (RLY) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. One Rally coin can now be bought for $0.0453 or 0.00000192 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rally has a total market cap of $141.06 million and $1.60 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Rally has traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004232 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.72 or 0.00612332 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00015473 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001639 BTC.

About Rally

Rally launched on October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,112,376,335 coins. Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rally is www.rallyapp.com. The official message board for Rally is medium.com/@rallyapp.

Rally Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rally should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rally using one of the exchanges listed above.

