RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) Short Interest Update

RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,100 shares, a decline of 54.8% from the June 30th total of 223,800 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 224,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RealNetworks news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. bought 128,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.63 per share, with a total value of $80,952.48. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,388,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,505,039.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other RealNetworks news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. bought 128,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.63 per share, with a total value of $80,952.48. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,388,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,505,039.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mill Opportunity Fund Caldwell bought 113,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.61 per share, for a total transaction of $69,436.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,502,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,526,697.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 266,067 shares of company stock valued at $164,633. 41.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of RealNetworks

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RNWK. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RealNetworks during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC boosted its stake in RealNetworks by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 96,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 28,481 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in RealNetworks in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,028,000. Finally, CM Management LLC boosted its stake in RealNetworks by 39.2% in the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 2,018,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 568,629 shares in the last quarter. 23.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RealNetworks Trading Up 2.2 %

RNWK stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.70. 638,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,015. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.63. RealNetworks has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $2.05.

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.28 million for the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative return on equity of 33.51% and a negative net margin of 30.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on RealNetworks in a research report on Sunday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About RealNetworks

(Get Rating)

RealNetworks, Inc provides digital media software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player, a software that enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage, and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.

Featured Articles

