Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.00-$6.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.57. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Reliance Steel & Aluminum also updated its Q3 guidance to $6.00-6.20 EPS.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE RS traded up $3.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $190.25. 469,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a twelve month low of $135.46 and a twelve month high of $211.65. The company has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.49.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $9.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.02 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 10.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.06 EPS. Research analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 26.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.36%.

Several research firms have recently commented on RS. BNP Paribas raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $234.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $203.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.78, for a total transaction of $1,677,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,738 shares in the company, valued at $23,948,581.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 38.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 45,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,399,000 after buying an additional 12,734 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,987,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,635,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 11.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,776,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

(Get Rating)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.