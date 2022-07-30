Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Shares Purchased by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,862,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,178 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Repay were worth $27,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPAY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Repay by 42.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Repay during the fourth quarter valued at $192,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Repay by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in Repay during the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in Repay by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter.

Get Repay alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RPAY has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Repay from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on Repay from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Repay from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Repay from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.71.

Insider Activity at Repay

Repay Stock Up 2.5 %

In related news, CEO John Andrew Sr. Morris purchased 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.25 per share, with a total value of $1,012,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Repay news, CEO John Andrew Sr. Morris acquired 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter J. Kight acquired 37,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.79 per share, with a total value of $402,056.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,386,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,964,456.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 157,762 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,952 in the last 90 days. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RPAY stock opened at $13.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.86 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Repay Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $9.79 and a twelve month high of $25.22.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $67.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.36 million. Repay had a positive return on equity of 6.85% and a negative net margin of 8.63%. Repay’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

About Repay

(Get Rating)

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. It also offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding that are processed through its proprietary payment channels, such as Web-based, mobile application, text-to-pay, interactive voice response, and point of sale.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.