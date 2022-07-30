Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) Short Interest Down 62.6% in July

Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a drop of 62.6% from the June 30th total of 14,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 23,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Samjo Capital LLC lifted its position in Research Solutions by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 1,280,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 380,000 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Research Solutions by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 503,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 90,500 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Research Solutions by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 49,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 5,890 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Research Solutions by 42.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 850,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 252,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Research Solutions by 5.9% during the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 360,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 28.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Research Solutions Stock Up 2.2 %

RSSS stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.87. 1,125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,779. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.68 million, a P/E ratio of -46.75 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.03. Research Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.69 and a 1 year high of $2.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Research Solutions ( NASDAQ:RSSS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Research Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 24.65%. The business had revenue of $8.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Research Solutions will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Research Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Research Solutions Company Profile

Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software-as-a-service research platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical (STM) content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform. Its solutions enable life science and other research intensive organizations to accelerate their research and development activities with access and management STM articles used throughout the intellectual property development lifecycle.

