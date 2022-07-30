Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $17.44 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,875 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $17,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Savior LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $206.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $195.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.10. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $181.67 and a 52 week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

