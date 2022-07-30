ROAD 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.29 Million (ROAD)

ROAD (ROAD) traded up 116.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. ROAD has a market capitalization of $95,106.11 and $2.29 million worth of ROAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ROAD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ROAD has traded 118.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004209 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $143.98 or 0.00605834 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00015383 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00035050 BTC.

ROAD Profile

ROAD’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,300,570 coins. ROAD’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ROAD is roadpro.io.

ROAD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROAD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ROAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

