Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Receives “Maintains” Rating from Benchmark

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Roku in a report on Tuesday. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Roku from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $230.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $137.88.

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $65.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.74. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 66.86 and a beta of 1.95. Roku has a 1-year low of $62.00 and a 1-year high of $449.98.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $764.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $804.64 million. Roku had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Roku will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total value of $62,397.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,337,262.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total value of $182,803.37. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,349,125.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total transaction of $62,397.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,549 shares in the company, valued at $7,337,262.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,598 shares of company stock valued at $742,501 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROKU. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 261.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. 68.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

