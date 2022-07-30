Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Lowers Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. reduced its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for approximately 1.2% of Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 309.3% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PFE. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $50.51 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.94 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The company has a market capitalization of $283.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.29.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The company’s revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Pfizer news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.