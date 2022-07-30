Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Sells 179 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Posted by on Jul 30th, 2022

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lessened its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMBGet Rating) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMB opened at $131.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.52. The stock has a market cap of $44.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.33. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $117.32 and a 52 week high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMBGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 253.93%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on KMB shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $138.00 to $134.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.86.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 2,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $283,804.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,371.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 41,698 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total value of $5,841,055.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,593 shares in the company, valued at $12,550,187.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 2,069 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $283,804.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,371.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,394 shares of company stock valued at $6,625,387 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

