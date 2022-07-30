ROOBEE (ROOBEE) Market Cap Reaches $3.16 Million

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. ROOBEE has a market cap of $3.16 million and $1.01 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ROOBEE coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ROOBEE has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TDEX Token (TT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00007643 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00009635 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.97 or 0.00248978 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000283 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000222 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ROOBEE

ROOBEE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,969,952,518 coins. ROOBEE’s official message board is medium.com/@roobee_invest. The official website for ROOBEE is roobee.io. ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ROOBEE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROOBEE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ROOBEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

