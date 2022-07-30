Royce & Associates LP Boosts Stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 459,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119,547 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.26% of Builders FirstSource worth $29,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 70,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,049,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 101.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

BLDR has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. B. Riley lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $106.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $106.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.46.

In other news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $1,928,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,717.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLDR opened at $68.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.69. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.73 and a fifty-two week high of $86.48. The firm has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 2.27.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.75. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 39.10%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

