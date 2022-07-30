Royce & Associates LP Buys 5,384 Shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI)

Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,021,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,384 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 4.22% of Heritage-Crystal Clean worth $30,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HCCI. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the fourth quarter valued at about $808,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the fourth quarter valued at about $991,000. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 423,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,540,000 after acquiring an additional 5,548 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 56,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Heritage-Crystal Clean

In related news, CEO Brian Recatto purchased 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $4,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 820,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,153,635. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Stock Performance

Shares of HCCI opened at $33.56 on Friday. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $36.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.05. The firm has a market cap of $814.90 million, a PE ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.19.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.47. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 11.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Research analysts predict that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HCCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up from $39.00) on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Heritage-Crystal Clean has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.75.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

Featured Stories

