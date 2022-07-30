Royce & Associates LP Cuts Stock Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Royce & Associates LP decreased its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 196,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,526 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $31,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RNR. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in RenaissanceRe by 125.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 121.8% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 41.8% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on RNR. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on RenaissanceRe from $185.00 to $169.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on RenaissanceRe from $175.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered RenaissanceRe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $173.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.75.

RenaissanceRe Price Performance

RNR stock opened at $129.31 on Friday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $128.36 and a 52-week high of $174.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $148.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.56.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $5.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. RenaissanceRe had a positive return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 19.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.64 EPS. Analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RenaissanceRe Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RenaissanceRe news, Director David C. Bushnell sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.41, for a total transaction of $89,046.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,955,436.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About RenaissanceRe

(Get Rating)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

