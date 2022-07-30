Royce & Associates LP Grows Position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.51% of RBC Bearings worth $28,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in RBC Bearings by 1.2% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 804,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,016,000 after purchasing an additional 9,622 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in RBC Bearings by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 705,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,486,000 after purchasing an additional 20,162 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in RBC Bearings by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 542,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,633,000 after purchasing an additional 44,842 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 8.0% during the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 531,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,042,000 after acquiring an additional 39,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 519,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,857,000 after acquiring an additional 31,750 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ROLL. StockNews.com upgraded RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on RBC Bearings from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America cut RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet cut RBC Bearings from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.29.

RBC Bearings Stock Up 2.4 %

ROLL stock opened at $236.00 on Friday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a twelve month low of $152.90 and a twelve month high of $242.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.00, a PEG ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $191.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.38.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.20. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $358.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 123.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at RBC Bearings

In related news, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 10,000 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total transaction of $1,990,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,382,071.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other RBC Bearings news, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 400 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $80,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 10,000 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total value of $1,990,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,382,071.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,408,320. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RBC Bearings Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

