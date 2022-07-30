Royce & Associates LP Raises Stock Holdings in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 569,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,787 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $26,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,213,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Moelis & Company by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 55,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after buying an additional 21,947 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its stake in Moelis & Company by 20.8% during the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 23,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 4,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Moelis & Company by 101.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 603,031 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,695,000 after buying an additional 304,114 shares during the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research lowered Moelis & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Moelis & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Moelis & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moelis & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Moelis & Company Stock Up 3.5 %

MC opened at $46.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.24. Moelis & Company has a 52 week low of $37.16 and a 52 week high of $77.49.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.07). Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 89.78% and a net margin of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $242.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 7,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total value of $317,444.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.97% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.