Royce & Associates LP Raises Stock Holdings in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 569,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,787 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $26,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MC. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 157.8% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 691 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 231.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Moelis & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered Moelis & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wolfe Research lowered Moelis & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Shares of MC stock opened at $46.58 on Friday. Moelis & Company has a 52-week low of $37.16 and a 52-week high of $77.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.18.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.07). Moelis & Company had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 89.78%. The company had revenue of $242.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

In other news, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 7,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total value of $317,444.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.97% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

