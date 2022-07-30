Royce & Associates LP Sells 150,923 Shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)

Royce & Associates LP reduced its stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 860,056 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 150,923 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son were worth $30,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NTB. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 4.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 82,853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 55.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 458,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,468,000 after buying an additional 164,020 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 9.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,495 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,534,000 after buying an additional 8,857 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 211.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 205.2% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 17,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the period.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE NTB opened at $33.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a fifty-two week low of $28.67 and a fifty-two week high of $41.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.57.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Announces Dividend

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son ( NYSE:NTB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 32.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NTB. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

