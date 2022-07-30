Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share on Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. This is a positive change from Runway Growth Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Runway Growth Finance Stock Performance

Shares of Runway Growth Finance stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.98. 85,118 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,495. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Runway Growth Finance has a 52-week low of $10.76 and a 52-week high of $14.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.13.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.20 million. Runway Growth Finance had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 52.70%. Equities research analysts expect that Runway Growth Finance will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

RWAY has been the topic of several research reports. Hovde Group cut their price target on Runway Growth Finance to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.50 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

In other Runway Growth Finance news, CEO R David Spreng purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.75 per share, with a total value of $58,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 49,604 shares in the company, valued at $582,847. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Runway Growth Finance

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 56.7% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 27,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 10,068 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 8.8% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 949,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,895,000 after acquiring an additional 76,409 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 2,238.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 44,500 shares during the period.

Runway Growth Finance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage, growth stage venture companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, electronic equipment & instruments. systems software, healthcare equipment hardware, storage & peripherals and specialized consumer service, internet retail, healthcare technology, human resource employment services, education, biotechnology, application software healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products industries.

Featured Articles

