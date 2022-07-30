Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, an increase of 136.4% from the June 30th total of 12,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 94,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Sabine Royalty Trust Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SBR traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,812. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.07 and a 200-day moving average of $61.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 0.52. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $37.00 and a 12-month high of $90.73.

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The energy company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a net margin of 95.76% and a return on equity of 707.91%. The firm had revenue of $23.93 million for the quarter.

Sabine Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sabine Royalty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Institutional Trading of Sabine Royalty Trust

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBR. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sabine Royalty Trust by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,940 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Sabine Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,080 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Sabine Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Sabine Royalty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

About Sabine Royalty Trust

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. The company's royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

Featured Stories

