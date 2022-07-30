SafeMoon Inu (SMI) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

SafeMoon Inu (SMI) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. In the last week, SafeMoon Inu has traded down 7.3% against the dollar. One SafeMoon Inu coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeMoon Inu has a total market capitalization of $5.45 million and approximately $33,544.00 worth of SafeMoon Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004181 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.05 or 0.00602099 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001632 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002219 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00015199 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00034987 BTC.
SafeMoon Inu Coin Profile
SafeMoon Inu’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins. SafeMoon Inu’s official Twitter account is @SafemoonInu.
SafeMoon Inu Coin Trading
