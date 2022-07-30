Santos (OTCMKTS:STOSF) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.44

Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:STOSF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.44 and traded as low as $5.04. Santos shares last traded at $5.04, with a volume of 1,000 shares.

Santos Trading Up 1.0 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.33 and its 200-day moving average is $5.44.

Santos Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Santos Limited explores for, develops, produces, transports, and markets hydrocarbons for homes and businesses in Australia and the Asia Pacific. Its five principal assets are located in the Cooper Basin, Queensland and NSW, Papua New Guinea, Northern Australia and Timor-Leste, and Western Australia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Santos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.