Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ:SMIT) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.55

Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.55 and traded as high as $4.61. Schmitt Industries shares last traded at $4.37, with a volume of 8,051 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Schmitt Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th.

Schmitt Industries Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.03 million, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schmitt Industries

About Schmitt Industries

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Schmitt Industries stock. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Schmitt Industries, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SMIT Get Rating ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,062 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.40% of Schmitt Industries at the end of the most recent quarter. 20.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Schmitt Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells test and measurement products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Measurement and Ice Cream. The Measurement segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser and confocal chromatic white light sensors for distance measurement and dimensional sizing products under the Acuity brand name for various industrial applications, including manufacturing, lumber production, steel casting, glass and paper production, medical imaging, crane control and micron-level part, and surface inspection.

Featured Stories

