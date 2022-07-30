Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ:SMIT) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.55

Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.55 and traded as high as $4.61. Schmitt Industries shares last traded at $4.37, with a volume of 8,051 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Schmitt Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th.
Schmitt Industries Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $17.03 million, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.55.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schmitt Industries
About Schmitt Industries
Schmitt Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells test and measurement products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Measurement and Ice Cream. The Measurement segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser and confocal chromatic white light sensors for distance measurement and dimensional sizing products under the Acuity brand name for various industrial applications, including manufacturing, lumber production, steel casting, glass and paper production, medical imaging, crane control and micron-level part, and surface inspection.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Schmitt Industries (SMIT)
- Procter’s Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
Receive News & Ratings for Schmitt Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schmitt Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.