Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.68

Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.68 and last traded at $1.73, with a volume of 86424 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC lowered Scor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Scor from €33.00 ($33.67) to €35.10 ($35.82) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Scor from €38.00 ($38.78) to €32.00 ($32.65) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Societe Generale dropped their price target on shares of Scor from €31.00 ($31.63) to €21.50 ($21.94) in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Scor from €24.50 ($25.00) to €16.00 ($16.33) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.52.

Get Scor alerts:

Scor Stock Up 1.2 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.78. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.42.

Scor Cuts Dividend

Scor ( OTCMKTS:SCRYY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Scor had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Scor Se will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.1411 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.54%. Scor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Scor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SCOR SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine and energy, engineering, agricultural risks, and property catastrophes; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental impairment liability; and business ventures and partnerships.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Scor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.