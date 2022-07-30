Short Interest in BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Grows By 242.9%

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 242.9% from the June 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on BE Semiconductor Industries from €88.00 ($89.80) to €80.00 ($81.63) in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on BE Semiconductor Industries from €84.00 ($85.71) to €76.00 ($77.55) in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

BE Semiconductor Industries Stock Performance

BE Semiconductor Industries stock traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.22. 1,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,072. BE Semiconductor Industries has a fifty-two week low of $41.95 and a fifty-two week high of $98.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.99 and a quick ratio of 4.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.89.

About BE Semiconductor Industries

BE Semiconductor Industries ( OTCMKTS:BESIY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter. BE Semiconductor Industries had a return on equity of 45.38% and a net margin of 37.06%. The company had revenue of $227.11 million during the quarter.

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and services semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries worldwide. The company's principal products include die attach equipment, such as single chip, multi chip, multi module, flip chip, thermal compression bonding, fan out wafer level packaging, hybrid and embedded bridge die bonding, and die sorting systems; and packaging equipment, including conventional, ultra thin, and wafer level molding, as well as trim and form, and singulation systems.

Featured Stories

