Short Interest in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) Increases By 100.0%

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the June 30th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BGX. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 26.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 61,883 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 421.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 289,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after acquiring an additional 234,049 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $3,102,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $2,640,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 214,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the period.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.08. The company had a trading volume of 64,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,109. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.94. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.35 and a 1-year high of $15.59.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.85%.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group LP. The fund is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It takes both long and short positions to invest in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

