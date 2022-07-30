Short Interest in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF) Declines By 66.9%

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a decrease of 66.9% from the June 30th total of 34,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
British American Tobacco Stock Down 3.2 %
OTCMKTS BTAFF traded down $1.29 on Friday, reaching $39.14. 16,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,128. British American Tobacco has a 12 month low of $33.26 and a 12 month high of $47.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.66.
About British American Tobacco
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on British American Tobacco (BTAFF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
- Procter’s Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.