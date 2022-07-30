Short Interest in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF) Declines By 66.9%

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a decrease of 66.9% from the June 30th total of 34,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

British American Tobacco Stock Down 3.2 %

OTCMKTS BTAFF traded down $1.29 on Friday, reaching $39.14. 16,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,128. British American Tobacco has a 12 month low of $33.26 and a 12 month high of $47.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.66.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

