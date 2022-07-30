Short Interest in Century Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYFL) Expands By 100.0%

Century Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYFL – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Century Financial Stock Performance

CYFL remained flat at $30.00 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.33. Century Financial has a 52-week low of $24.56 and a 52-week high of $32.00.

Get Century Financial alerts:

Century Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 3.04%.

Century Financial Company Profile

Century Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust that provides a range of financial and trust services. The company's primary deposit products include checking, savings, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides residential mortgages; home equity, auto, specialty item, debt consolidation, construction, business term, and agri-business loans; small business Loans; real estate financing; lines of credit; letters of credit; and government loan guaranty programs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Century Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.