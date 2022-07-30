Short Interest in ElringKlinger AG (OTCMKTS:EGKLF) Drops By 59.3%

ElringKlinger AG (OTCMKTS:EGKLF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a drop of 59.3% from the June 30th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

EGKLF remained flat at $7.70 during trading on Friday. ElringKlinger has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $8.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.83.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on ElringKlinger from €11.50 ($11.73) to €10.00 ($10.20) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th.

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and sells systems and components for the automotive industry in Germany, the Asia-Pacific, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment is involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of products and assemblies, such as metal sealing systems and drive train components; thermoplastics for drivetrains, body, and underbody applications; hybrid technologies; thermal, acoustic, and aerodynamic shielding systems; cylinder-head and specialty gaskets; battery and fuel cell components and systems; electric drive units; and exhaust gas purification.

