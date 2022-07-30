Short Interest in Fiore Cannabis Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FIORF) Decreases By 62.3%

Fiore Cannabis Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FIORF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 62.3% from the June 30th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 189,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Fiore Cannabis Trading Up 1.4 %

FIORF stock traded up 0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting 0.02. 205,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,189. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of 0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of 0.03. Fiore Cannabis has a twelve month low of 0.01 and a twelve month high of 0.08.

Get Fiore Cannabis alerts:

About Fiore Cannabis

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Fiore Cannabis Ltd. cultivates, produces, and distributes medical and recreational marijuana in the United States. It also operates dispensary in California. The company was formerly known as Citation Growth Corp. and changed its name to Fiore Cannabis Ltd. in October 2020. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Fiore Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiore Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.