Short Interest in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Drops By 65.8%

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,220,000 shares, a decrease of 65.8% from the June 30th total of 21,090,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Martin J. Schroeter bought 83,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.35 per share, for a total transaction of $949,995.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 828,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,398,254. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kyndryl news, CEO Martin J. Schroeter bought 83,700 shares of Kyndryl stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.35 per share, with a total value of $949,995.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 828,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,398,254. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David B. Wyshner bought 24,080 shares of Kyndryl stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.47 per share, for a total transaction of $252,117.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 350,571 shares in the company, valued at $3,670,478.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 133,780 shares of company stock worth $1,498,513. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Kyndryl alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the fourth quarter worth about $471,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the fourth quarter worth about $17,905,000. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the fourth quarter worth about $1,014,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the fourth quarter worth about $27,315,000. Finally, Cacti Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Kyndryl by 55.4% during the first quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. 44.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kyndryl Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:KD traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.47. 1,601,391 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,305,051. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.50 and a 200 day moving average of $12.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Kyndryl has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $52.00.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Kyndryl will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Kyndryl Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kyndryl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyndryl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.