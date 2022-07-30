Short Interest in Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCY) Drops By 56.2%

Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decrease of 56.2% from the June 30th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 346,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lasertec from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Lasertec Price Performance

OTCMKTS:LSRCY traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.29. 127,069 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,840. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.29. Lasertec has a 52 week low of $21.49 and a 52 week high of $62.98.

About Lasertec

Lasertec Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductor-related equipment, laser microscopes, and flat panel display-related equipment worldwide. The company provides systems used to inspect and measure defects on semiconductor photomasks and wafers; wafer related systems, such as SiC, GaN, multi-wavelength, and wafer edge inspection and review systems; wafer bump inspection and measurement systems; and TSV back grinding process measurement systems.

Read More

