Short Interest in Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM) Increases By 248.2%

Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 531,300 shares, an increase of 248.2% from the June 30th total of 152,600 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 307,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Minim

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Minim stock. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 116,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC owned 0.26% of Minim as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 6.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Minim Price Performance

MINM stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.35. 29,629 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,655. The firm has a market cap of $16.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.78. Minim has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $2.66.

Minim Company Profile

Minim ( NASDAQ:MINM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Minim had a negative net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 39.99%. The business had revenue of $13.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.15 million. On average, research analysts predict that Minim will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Minim, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and supports an Internet of Things security platform in North America and internationally. It offers hardware products, including cable modems, cable modem/routers, gateways, mobile broadband modems, wireless routers, multimedia over coax adapters, mesh home networking devices, and other local area network products.

