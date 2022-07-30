Short Interest in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) Declines By 67.8%

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a drop of 67.8% from the June 30th total of 72,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter valued at about $603,000. Next Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 54.7% in the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 61,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 21,781 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 14.1% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 477,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,600,000 after purchasing an additional 59,147 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 472,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,938,000 after purchasing an additional 13,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 14.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 132,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 17,191 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:NAN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.00. The company had a trading volume of 83,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,604. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.28. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $15.53.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Increases Dividend

About Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.0485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This is a positive change from Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa or higher.

Further Reading

