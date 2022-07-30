Short Interest in Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYF) Declines By 76.2%

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,400 shares, a decline of 76.2% from the June 30th total of 199,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Repsol Price Performance

Shares of Repsol stock opened at $12.36 on Friday. Repsol has a one year low of $10.80 and a one year high of $17.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.92.

Get Repsol alerts:

About Repsol

(Get Rating)

Read More

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Repsol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repsol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.