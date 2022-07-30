Short Interest in ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB) Drops By 77.0%

ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a decline of 77.0% from the June 30th total of 50,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of ScION Tech Growth II

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCOB. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ScION Tech Growth II in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,161,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of ScION Tech Growth II by 166.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,318,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,832,000 after purchasing an additional 822,936 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ScION Tech Growth II by 136.6% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,328,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,924,000 after purchasing an additional 766,828 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ScION Tech Growth II by 124.9% during the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 731,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,173,000 after purchasing an additional 406,438 shares during the period. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ScION Tech Growth II during the first quarter worth $2,940,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

ScION Tech Growth II Price Performance

Shares of SCOB traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $9.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,443. ScION Tech Growth II has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30. The company has a market capitalization of $425.16 million, a PE ratio of 65.73 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.79.

About ScION Tech Growth II

ScION Tech Growth II ( NASDAQ:SCOB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter.

ScION Tech Growth II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on technology-enabled businesses that offer technology solutions, and broader technology software and services in the financial services sector.

