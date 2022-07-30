Shyft Network (SHFT) Price Tops $0.0234

Shyft Network (SHFT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 30th. One Shyft Network coin can now be bought for $0.0234 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Shyft Network has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. Shyft Network has a market cap of $9.27 million and $143,680.00 worth of Shyft Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,473.40 or 0.99979519 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004078 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004699 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003895 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004083 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002089 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.19 or 0.00131494 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00032303 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004076 BTC.

Shyft Network Profile

Shyft Network (CRYPTO:SHFT) is a coin. Shyft Network’s total supply is 2,520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 395,651,731 coins. Shyft Network’s official Twitter account is @shyftnetwork.

Shyft Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Shyft is a blockchain-based protocol designed to enable the secure and auditable sending of messages between individual users and trusted parties. Shyft leverages the participation of these parties and their ability to onboard users in accordance with existing compliance while adding the ability to broadcast attestations of relevant information about user data to other parties by request, assuming user consent is present. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shyft Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shyft Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shyft Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

